IN QUOTES | 'Black people will die and no-one will know how' - Malema slams easing of lockdown

He also slammed the lifting of a ban on the sale of alcohol, while defending the prohibition on the sale of tobacco.

Here are eight telling quotes from his address:

Health system and lockdown

“The lockdown was supposed to give the country space and time to fix the public health system which was already overburdened by pre-existing diseases. Over 80% of the country's population depends on hospitals provided by government and many are under-resourced, understaffed and dilapidated. Our health care is not ready to give the black majority a fighting chance over Covid-19.”

Miners at risk

“The mines are notorious for forcing workers to dig into the belly of the earth even when the science tells them it is risky. But because they are driven by profit, they have always put the lives of our people at risk.”

Easing the lockdown

“Many black people will get sick and die and no-one will know how because their lives do not matter. They will not get the recognition of being counted in the Covid-19 fatality and infections statistics ... The president decided to bow to the pressure of private white monopoly capital, this is because if all our people were given payment holidays, social grants, free water and electricity, then the only people who would lose are the capitalists.”

Back to school

“The children of black people are being sent out to risk their lives without any fighting chance. Any black child who contracts Covid-19 will go back to their overcrowded homes where they live with grandparents and all these people will face this virus alone because there is no hospital for them.”