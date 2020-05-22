EFF opposed to alcohol sales under level 3 — but stays mum on smokes

The EFF has opposed the mooted lifting of the ban on alcohol sales when the country moves to level three of the Covid-19 lockdown next month.

However, the party is mum on the possible end of the ban on cigarette sales.

Julius Malema, the leader of EFF, has on several occasions admitted to the party taking money from controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti, who is alleged to be a big player in the illicit trade on cigarettes.

Malema has openly boasted about his friendship with Mazzotti.