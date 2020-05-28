Where's DD the Cat? ask MPs who want David Mabuza to answer questions

Social media has been abuzz with this question: “where's David Mabuza during this Covid-19 crisis?”

Well, that question was also lingering on the minds of most opposition MPs on Thursday morning during a meeting of the National Assembly's programming committee.

This was after the deputy president's name did not feature at all when ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude presented the chamber's draft programme for June.

It showed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had been scheduled to take oral questions from MPs in a virtual sitting on June 18. But it was silent about the appearance of Mabuza, despite indications last week that a similar encounter between him and MPs was also being arranged.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh was the first to raise the issue.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said: “Speaker, I must be honest, I am also a little bit worried about where the deputy president is and I would like to know when is he coming to answer questions?

"I think it's important because he's the leader of government business (in parliament) and there are certainly questions that he needs to answer about issues that are happening in government at the moment. I would like a schedule about when the deputy president would be allowed to answer questions.”