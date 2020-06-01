'There must be transparency about school preparedness': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there needs to be transparency about the level of preparedness of each school as grade 7 and matric pupils prepare to go back to school after almost three months at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As parents, teachers, governing bodies and government, we are in agreement that no school should reopen until all the necessary precautions are in place.”

Ramaphosa was writing in his weekly online newsletter on Monday. “Everyone who is a key role player, be they a parent, a school governing body member, a teacher or a government official, should be able to have the correct information about the state of preparedness of each school.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the learning environment is safe,” he said.

Ramaphosa's comments come on the day basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to update the media on the reopening of schools.