ANC to meet over mayor Mzwandile Masina's pro-Malema tweets

He threatened to resign after Luthuli House chastised him for supporting Julius Malema's views on the economy

02 June 2020 - 13:58 By APHIWE DEKLERK
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said he does not fear being isolated for his radical views.
The ANC Ekurhuleni region has called an urgent meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss mayor Mzwandile Masina’s tweets on Monday night.

Masina was rebuked by Luthuli House following his tweets supporting EFF leader Julius Malema’s views to “let the white economy collapse”.

After the ANC’s statement, Masina went on a rant, daring the ANC to fire him.

“I fear nothing if I'm isolated for radical views," he tweeted. “There is no way my ANC views can be misunderstood in my organisation. I stand firm on the nationalisation of commanding heights.

“I can be removed tomorrow as mayor. I'll accept without hesitation. I'm not a coward, I'm ready,” said Masina.

He said if he was removed, he would not ask why.

“What I won't do is be a friend of WMC [white monopoly capital]. My views are more important than being gagged by whites. I'm not a coward - kill me if you can."

Masina has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Screen grabs of WhatsApp messages between ANC Ekurhuleni leaders show Masina also threatened to resign.

“Comrades I’ll resign tomorrow. I’ll not be party to factional arrangement. I’m honest, not a coward,” reads the WhatsApp message allegedly posted by him on the group.

Ekurhuleni regional spokesperson Sunnyboy Masingi confirmed the regional executive committee (REC) meeting set for Tuesday afternoon.

He said the REC wanted Masina to explain his tweets.

“We are not talking about his resignation. We are talking about the statements he issued. If there will be any resignation, we will get it in the meeting,” said Masingi.

“We want to listen to him,” said Masingi.

TimesLIVE understands that at the meeting, regional leaders will try to persuade Masina not to resign over the matter.

Masina is understood to command a lot of support in the region, which he has led since 2014.

