From unemployment to boosting the economy - 5 critical points from Tito Mboweni's budget

Finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled a supplementary budget speech on Wednesday. It follows the allocation of R500bn by the government to help boost the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are five important takeouts from the speech:

Unemployment

Referring to reports from Tuesday that the unemployment rate had risen to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020, Mboweni said the fight against joblessness was far from over.

The presidential youth employment intervention will get an additional R19.6bn on top of the R6.1bn allocated earlier this year, said the minister.

“The figures from yesterday show that unemployment is our single, greatest challenge. The economic support package sets aside R100bn for a multiyear, comprehensive response to our jobs emergency. The president’s job creation and protection initiative will be rolled out over the medium term.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in April that R100bn would be spent on job security.

UIF

Mboweni said more than 4.7-million workers had benefited from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which was paid out as a Covid-19 relief fund. The payouts, done through an online system, totalled R23bn as of mid-June.

He also praised the administration of the online system regarding efforts to combat corruption and fraud.

“We thank all involved for the upgrade, there were many individuals from the private and NGO sector who volunteered their time to assist the UIF. There are still challenges but we are confident that the team is working tirelessly to iron them out.”