Joburg could be placed under administration after missed budget deadline

The City of Johannesburg could be placed under administration after it missed the deadline for passing its budget before the start of the financial year, BusinessLIVE reported.

Johannesburg — SA’s economic hub, its richest city and the municipality with the biggest budget — was initially set to pass its budget on Tuesday, but for the first time since the Municipal Finance Management Act came into effect in 2003, it was unable to do so.

Not passing the budget means that the municipality can’t spend any money until a budget is passed, as this would amount to irregular and unauthorised expenditure.

In the broader sense, the question then becomes: if a city such as Johannesburg cannot pass its budget, what does that mean for smaller municipalities?