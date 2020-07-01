Withhold funds from dysfunctional municipalities: Salga

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has called on the National Treasury to withhold funding from municipalities that consistently fail to properly account for public funds.

The call came as auditor-general Kimi Makwetu decried the poor financial management of SA's municipalities. He said most were crippled by debt and unable to pay for water and electricity, were haunted by inaccurate and lacklustre revenue collection, saw expenditure that is unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful, and had a high dependence on grants and assistance from the national government.

Makwetu was publishing the audit outcomes for local government for the 2018/19 financial year. This was his last batch of outcomes before he leaves office in November.

This year's bleak audit outcomes have forced Salga, a local government advocacy organisation, to call for bold action against municipalities that fail to account for what they are supposed to do.

“We are saying withhold the money and hold us accountable until we are able to deliver what the money is purported to do. It is the first time that we make that call,” said Salga president Thembi Nkadimeng on Wednesday.