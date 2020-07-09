Spending by OR Tambo municipality set to come under scrutiny of SIU

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to authorise the Special Investigating Unit to probe allegations of irregular expenditure totalling R1.4bn at the troubled OR Tambo District Municipality.

In the letter dated Tuesday, Mabuyane said the R1.4bn irregular expenditure at the council is contained in the latest auditor-general's municipal audit outcomes. Statistics released by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu 10 days ago show that irregular expenditure across the country increased from R25.2bn in 2018 to R32.06bn last year.

The elite investigators, Mabuyane said, should also investigate allegations that in May the council paid R4.8m to Phathilizwi Training Institute for a door-to-door Covid-19 awareness campaign.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that the OR Tambo District Municipality had been invoiced R4.8m by Phathilizwi after the company had claimed to have conducted a door-to-door campaign that reached 6,400 people.

In the letter, Mabuyane said “the allegations of impropriety relate to matters of irregular expenditure amounting to R1.4bn as contained in the auditor-general’s report for the 2018/2019 financial year as well as suspected corrupt practices within the municipality as widely covered in the media within the past few days. In order for the allegations to properly investigated and ventilated, I request that the honourable president tasks the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the allegations of impropriety in the affairs of the OR Tambo district Municipality.”