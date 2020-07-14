South Africa

Sadtu to give feedback on reopening of schools amid rapid spread of Covid-19

Livestream is expected to start at 1pm

14 July 2020 - 13:58 By TimesLIVE

The SA Democratic Students Union (Sadtu) will on Tuesday provide an update on the reopening of schools amid the rapid spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Sadtu said it would hold a virtual meeting with its national executive committee to discuss an urgent response on how to better deal with the high Covid-19 infection rate in the country.

After that meeting,  Sadtu will hold a press briefing to give feedback.

The briefing comes at a time when parents and guardians, teachers and pupils are anxious about the further reopening of schools as SA reaches its peak of Covid-19 infections, having recorded 287,796 cases so far.

