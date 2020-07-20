Politics

National Assembly chair Cedric Frolick tests positive for Covid-19

20 July 2020 - 21:52 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and ICT, has gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Nasief Manie

The National Assembly chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and ICT is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Cedric Frolick was diagnosed with the virus on Monday, according to speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo, who wished him a speedy recovery.

They have also wished mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who has since been hospitalised, a speedy recuperation after also testing positive for the virus.

Modise and Masondo said they had been encouraged that Frolick “remains in high spirits and are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon”.

“As the country expects its coronavirus infections to peak, South Africans are urged not to lower their guard but to remain vigilant, by complying with all lockdown regulations and hygiene protocols," said parliament. 

