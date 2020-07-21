Politics

Evidence of former prisons boss, Pretoria magistrate postponed at state capture inquiry

21 July 2020 - 12:36 By Ernest Mabuza
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday postponed the evidence of former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair to dates still to be determined.

Mti and Nair were due to respond to allegations levelled against them at the commission in 2019.

However, both were served with notices to appear before the commission late and had not received all the evidence against them.

Former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi testified last year that Mti allegedly received up to R65‚000 a month for several years from Bosasa after he resigned from the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi claimed Bosasa also paid Mti’s travel costs‚ arranged flights and holidays for his family‚ and paid for his children’s education.

Agrizzi alleged Bosasa oversaw the construction and footed the bill for lavish houses built for Mti and correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham.

From shopping lists to family burials: 5 allegations denied by Nomvula Mokonyane

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane denied allegations made by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi during her appearance at ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Nair was supposed to come to the commission to respond to accusations made in 2019 that he allegedly had R200,000 worth of security installed at his Pretoria home, including an electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems by Bosasa.

This claim was made by Bosasa employee Richard le Roux in testimony.

Evidence leader Viwe Notshe SC told commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that his team would provide Mti with evidence that implicates him before Friday.

A legal representative for Mti said his office received notice for Mti's appearance six working days before the hearing on Tuesday.

“I have informed Mr Mti but unfortunately the notice was short.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In the case of Nair, Notshe said there were two outstanding affidavits that still had to be commissioned and made available to him.

“We are unable to proceed today because in fairness, Mr Nair should see those statements so that when he testifies, he testifies after he has seen the statements. By July 31 the statements would be served on them,” Notshe said.

Zondo said the commission was not going to proceed with the evidence of Nair, who was present at the commission, because affidavits needed to be exchanged.

“The hearing of the evidence of Mr Nair and Mr Mti is adjourned ... and other dates will be arranged,” Zondo said.

It was also unclear on whether Gillingham will testify.

“The position is that the notice of set down was sent to him to an e-mail that was used to communicate with him. There was no response. An SMS was sent to to his cellphone. But there is no response so far,” Notshe said.

MORE

Nomvula Mokonyane says Angelo Agrizzi's allegations are defamatory, smack of hatred

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday described claims made by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi against her as ...
Politics
1 day ago

'He has never sat with me': Nomvula Mokonyane denies Angelo Agrizzi's bribe claims

Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday denied a number of allegations made against her by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi when he testified earlier before the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

PwC received R69m from 'unlawfully' extended SAA audit contract

The commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday heard that PwC received close to R70m from a contract that was “unlawfully” extended from ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Six ANC MPs test positive for Covid-19 Politics
  2. Former spy boss to reveal secrets of 'presidents, politicians and judges' at ... Politics
  3. Evidence of former prisons boss, Pretoria magistrate postponed at state capture ... Politics
  4. Labour minister Thulas Nxesi, 61, in hospital with Covid-19 Politics
  5. From shopping lists to family burials: 5 allegations denied by Nomvula Mokonyane Politics

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X