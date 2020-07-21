WATCH LIVE | Former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti to testify at state capture hearing
Editor's note: Feed expected to begin at 10am
21 July 2020 - 10:00
The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti and Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair.
During her appearance at the inquiry on Monday, former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane denied allegations made by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.
Mokonyane accused Agrizzi of character assassination, sexism and said he over-estimated her influence within the ANC.
In 2019, TimesLIVE reported on scathing allegations made by Agrizzi against Mokonyane.