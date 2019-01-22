Politics

Seven jaw-dropping allegations made by Angelo Agrizzi about Nomvula Mokonyane

22 January 2019 - 11:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane was heavily implicated in Angelo Agrizzi's state capture testimony at the Zondo commission. Mokonyane has since written a letter to the commission to object to the fact that she was not notified about the allegations.
Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane was heavily implicated in Angelo Agrizzi's state capture testimony at the Zondo commission. Mokonyane has since written a letter to the commission to object to the fact that she was not notified about the allegations. 

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi took the witness stand again on Monday to testify before the state capture commission. 

Agrizzi has caused a stir since he began testifying last week, and his testimony on Monday was no different. 

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane dominated news headlines as allegations against her piled up. Mokonyane has written a letter to the commission to object to the fact that she was not notified about the allegations. 

Mokonyane's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, said the allegations were "preposterous", SowetanLIVE reported. 

'Funding' of ANC rally in Gauteng 

According to Agrizzi, Bosasa forked out exorbitant amounts of money for the ANC's Siyanqoba rallies, at the insistence of Mokonyane. He alleges she made the requests through Gavin Watson, Bosasa's CEO. 

Agrizzi told the commission that they were requested to cater for thousands of ANC supporters.

Zuma's birthday cake

In addition to the sponsorship for the ANC rallies, Agrizzi claims Bosasa also sponsored former president Jacob Zuma's birthday cake. Agrizzi claims that request was made by Mokonyane.

Agrizzi told the commission that he designed the cake, which had Bosasa's logo on it.

Personal gifts for Mokonyane

The relationship between Agrizzi, Bosasa and Mokonyane was allegedly a close and personal relationship that involved buying Mokonyane lavish gifts from as early as 2002.

Mokonyane had allegedly been receiving Christmas groceries as gifts from Bosasa "for years".  

The "shopping list" was similar every year and would be along the lines of 120 cases of cold drink, 40 cases of beer, four cases of quality whisky, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef braai packs, eight lambs, cases of premium brandy and other speciality alcohol, Agrizzi said.

Audi A3 for Mokonyane's daughter 

The Agrizzi-Mokonyane relationship extended to the minister's daughter.

Agrizzi told the commission of calls he allegedly received from the minister's daughter, specifically requesting an Audi A3 cabriolet. 

After numerous crashes, Agrizzi offered to take her for driving lessons.

Roodepoort home renovation

When Mokonyane requested that her Roodepoort home be revamped, Agrizzi obliged.

Burial of relatives

Agrizzi claimed that in 2002 and 2003, there were persistent requests for funding to bury Mokonyane's relatives. 

R50,000 monthly bribes

The minister is also alleged to have received R50,000 in bribes, to "handle" Agrizzi's and Zuma's prosecutions, which she never did. 

The way to Nomvula's heart - booze and braais

Frozen chickens, braai packs, expensive whisky and a Louis Vuitton handbag stuffed with R300,000 in cash.
News
2 days ago

How Bosasa paid for ANC rallies, Zuma's birthday cake: Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has detailed how the company allegedly footed the bill for ANC rallies in Gauteng – at the insistence of ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. PIC officials involved in Ayo transaction suspended, inquiry told Business
  2. ELECTIONS | Are you registered to vote? Click to check Politics
  3. State capture inquiry gets acting secretary after bribery allegations Politics
  4. Seven jaw-dropping allegations made by Angelo Agrizzi about Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  5. 5 unbelievable quotes from Angelo Agrizzi's state capture testimony Politics

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X