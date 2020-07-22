State capture inquiry to summon prisons' Patrick Gillingham to appear
The state capture inquiry will serve former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham with a summons to appear before it.
This follows Gillingham’s failure to give an undertaking that he would appear before the commission after he was served with a notice to make himself available.
“Mr Patrick Gillingham was scheduled to appear before the commission [on Wednesday] and he was served with a notice to appear.
“However, despite the commission’s efforts to obtain an undertaking from Mr Gillingham that he will appear before it [today], he has failed to make contact with the commission and give the undertaking,” the commission said in a statement.
The commission said it would serve Gillingham with a summons to appear before it on a date to be determined.
“If a summons, as opposed to a notice, is served on Mr Gillingham, he will be obliged to appear before the commission on the date that will appear on the summons,” the commission said.
Gillingham is alleged to have been bribed by Bosasa with cars and cash for the company to secure lucrative catering contracts in 2004.
He was accused by former Bosasa tax practitioner Peet Venter, who testified to the inquiry that the company's boss, Gavin Watson, had allegedly instructed him to hand a bag of money to Gillingham in October 2017.
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi previously claimed at the inquiry that Gillingham was on the company's payroll.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was scheduled to appear before the commission on Thursday to give his evidence, be questioned and cross-examine Agrizzi. However, the commission said it had been advised by Mantashe’s lawyers that he was not well and would not be able to appear.
Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday, one week after he tested positive for Covid-19.
