Covid-19 lands DA's Mbali Ntuli back in hospital
Barely a day after proclaiming her recovery, DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli on Thursday announced that she was back in hospital due to Covid-19.
“Covid is bizarre. I'm back in hospital today after feeling extreme pain in my chest from last night. Doc says my one lung sounds softer, has ordered a chest x-ray put me on a drip. I feel fine except for feeling like there's a giant pulsating rock in my chest making it hard to move,” Ntuli tweeted.
Covid is bizarre. I'm back in hospital today after feeling extreme pain in my chest from last night.Doc says my one lung sounds softer, has ordered a chest x-ray&put me on a drip.I feel fine except for feeling like there's a giant pulsating rock in my chest making it hard to move— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) July 23, 2020
Ntuli, who is a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and former DA Youth leader, tweeted last week Tuesday that she had tested positive for the virus.
However, on Wednesday she posted on social media that she was feeling better.
“I have just started recovering from Covid-19. It is the most sick I have been in my entire life.”
I have just started recovering from COVID 19. It is the most sick I have been in my entire life. I am lucky that I am young, have access to great medical care.Our members may not be so lucky. We shouldn't put them at risk by making them go to AGMs. Reject this online congress!— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) July 22, 2020
In a video that was meant to mark the resumption of her campaign to lead the party, Ntuli strongly condemned DA plans to hold branch meetings, known as annual general meetings (AGM), a precursor to the online congress scheduled for October.
📢All DA Members: Holding branch AGMs will put our members at risk or leave other out. Holding these in August during the peak of Covid so we can elect a leader is irresponsible! Let us do it when it is safe and possible to do so pic.twitter.com/lzIgJ1FUVj— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) July 22, 2020
She argued that holding the AGMs next month puts members and staffers who have to oversee processes at risk of contracting the virus.
“We will be asking members to get into taxis, sit in a hall, hold an AGM and then get back on taxis to go home — all so we can elect a leader in October,” said Ntuli in a video.
Instead Ntuli asked party members to oppose the online congress, which the DA's federal council is expected to endorse when it sits this weekend.
“I am lucky that I am young, have access to great medical care. Our members may not be so lucky. We shouldn't put them at risk by making them go to AGMs. Reject this online congress,” she pleaded.
Ntuli said holding AGMs in August during the peak of Covid will put members and staff who will have to oversee these AGMs at a risk of contracting Covid.