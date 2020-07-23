Covid-19 lands DA's Mbali Ntuli back in hospital

Barely a day after proclaiming her recovery, DA leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli on Thursday announced that she was back in hospital due to Covid-19.

“Covid is bizarre. I'm back in hospital today after feeling extreme pain in my chest from last night. Doc says my one lung sounds softer, has ordered a chest x-ray put me on a drip. I feel fine except for feeling like there's a giant pulsating rock in my chest making it hard to move,” Ntuli tweeted.