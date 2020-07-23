DA's Mbali Ntuli calls for a halt to annual general meetings and online elective congress

The branch meetings are set to take place on August 31, however Ntuli said it would be “irresponsible” to hold these “during the peak of Covid-19".

She said it would be too risky, with many members expected to gather in halls and take public transport to participate in the meetings that must be held before electing a leader.

“Holding AGMs in August during the peak of Covid-19 will put our members and staff who will have to oversee these meetings at risk of contracting the virus.

“We will be asking members to get into taxis, sit in a hall, hold an AGM all so we can elect a leader in October. It is irresponsible,” she said.