President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption as he pledges to go for Covid-19 fund looters

The move follows ongoing reports of corruption related to the procurement of personal protective equipment and other emergency medical supplies. The misuse of UIF funds has also featured prominently in recent weeks.

“Increasingly, we are hearing allegations about fraudulent UIF claims, overpricing of goods and services, violation of emergency procurement regulations, collusion between officials and service providers, abuse of food parcel distribution and the creation of fake non-profit organisations to access relief funding. From the outset of our response to the pandemic, we have been quite clear that there should be no scope for corruption in the use of these resources.”

Earlier on in the pandemic Ramaphosa had announced a R500bn economic package which would fund the expansion of social grants, medical equipment and relief funds for businesses. The president said on Thursday evening that R1.5bn had been paid out to businesses to date and that R12bn of the R200bn — which formed part of the R500bn — loan guarantee scheme had been allocated to businesses.

“The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is stretching our capabilities and resources to their limit. We are therefore determined that there should be no theft, no wastage and no mismanagement of public funds. The consequences for those who break the law or bypass regulations will be severe. The people of South Africa require nothing less than full accountability from those who have been elected and appointed to serve them.”

