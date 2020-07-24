From education to rooting out corruption - 6 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's address

School break

“Taking into account the views of the various stakeholders and experts, cabinet has decided today that all public schools should take a break for the next four weeks. This means that schools will close from July 27 and reopen on August 24. Grade 12 learners and teachers will take a one-week break, from now returning to school on the third of August.”

Economic affect

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause our economy great damage, threatening the viability of many businesses, leading to job losses and badly affecting the income of those who can least afford it. That is why in April we announced a R500bn social relief and economic package, to assist the businesses and the economy.”

Corruption

“What concerns me and all South Africans, are those instances where funds are stolen and misused, where there is corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Increasingly, we are hearing allegations of fraudulent UIF claims, overpricing of goods and services, collusion between officials and service providers and the creation of fake NPOs to access relief funding.”

Accountability

“We have established a collaborative centre to prevent, detect and prosecute Covid-19 related corruption ... This centre is currently involved in investigating allegations of corruption in areas such as the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants, the procurement of PPE as well as the UIF special Covid scheme.”

Prosecution and recovery of monies

“If the SIU finds evidence of the criminal offence that has been committed, it will be obliged to refer such evidence to the NPA. It is also empowered to institute civil proceedings for the recovery of any damages or losses incurred by the state.”