Politics

From education to rooting out corruption - 6 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's address

24 July 2020 - 09:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night about the impact of Covid-19. 

He expressed concerns about the surge in infections countrywide, about corruption and mismanagement of the Covid-19 relief package fund. He also announced the closure of public schools for four weeks from July 27.

These are some important points from the address:

Reopening schools

“We have always said that the health and wellbeing of the learners is critical. We also said that the development of learners should not be impeded. A major and lasting disruption to learning would have devastating affect on the prospects of an entire generation of young people.”

School break 

“Taking into account the views of the various stakeholders and experts, cabinet has decided today that all public schools should take a break for the next four weeks. This means that schools will close from July 27 and reopen on August 24. Grade 12 learners and teachers will take a one-week break, from now returning to school on the third of August.”

Economic affect 

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause our economy great damage, threatening the viability of many businesses, leading to job losses and badly affecting the income of those who can least afford it. That is why in April we announced a R500bn social relief and economic package, to assist the businesses and the economy.”

Corruption 

“What concerns me and all South Africans, are those instances where funds are stolen and misused, where there is corruption and mismanagement of public funds. Increasingly, we are hearing allegations of fraudulent UIF claims, overpricing of goods and services, collusion between officials and service providers and the creation of fake NPOs to access relief funding.”

Accountability 

“We have established a collaborative centre to prevent, detect and prosecute Covid-19 related corruption ... This centre is currently involved in investigating allegations of corruption in areas such as the distribution of food parcels, social relief grants, the procurement of PPE as well as the UIF special Covid scheme.”

Prosecution and recovery of monies 

“If the SIU finds evidence of the criminal offence that has been committed, it will be obliged to refer such evidence to the NPA. It is also empowered to institute civil proceedings for the recovery of any damages or losses incurred by the state.”

READ MORE

Schools will close for four weeks: Ramaphosa

All public schools must close for a month, president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday - with matrics taking a week off, and grade 7s two weeks.
Politics
15 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption as he pledges to go for Covid-19 fund looters

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday moved to allay fears that Covid-19 corruption would continue unabated when he announced a high-powered unit ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Stop moaning, Cyril! Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Government is moaning that South Africans are not doing their bit to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. But President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN QUOTES | 'Time waits for no man', says Zweli Mkhize on adjusting health ... Politics
  2. Ramaphosa speaks + Ndlozi responds, Twitter is here for it Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Judge who chaired Prasa board to take stand at state capture ... Politics
  4. Covid-19 district model to 'correct' inequalities in SA? What you need to know Politics
  5. From education to rooting out corruption - 6 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's ... Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X