Politics

Police can now access state capture inquiry evidence as Ramaphosa changes the rules

28 July 2020 - 17:53 By TimesLIVE
In a gazette published on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa effected a change which potentially opens greater chances of prosecution related to testimonies at the state capture inquiry.
In a gazette published on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa effected a change which potentially opens greater chances of prosecution related to testimonies at the state capture inquiry.
Image: GCIS

Evidence and testimony presented at the state capture inquiry can now be accessed by law-enforcement agencies.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a gazette published on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa effected the change, which potentially opens greater chances of prosecution.

The gazette, which changes the terms of the inquiry into allegations of state capture, states that any employee of the inquiry will not be precluded from being employed or used as a consultant for “any” state prosecution agency.

They are also allowed to use or disclose any “information, records or documents” obtained during work with the inquiry as part of law-enforcement investigations.

© TimesLIVE

MORE

MPs slam NPA's failure to prosecute 'high profile' corruption

Opposition MPs' patience with the National Prosecuting Authority appears to be wearing thin
Politics
4 days ago

Cop who ‘fabricated’ cases against Pravin Gordhan in self-isolation, unable to attend Zondo commission

Brigadier Nyameko Xaba, who was scheduled to testify at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, was excused after showing symptoms of coronavirus ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Zuma, Ntlemeza and Phiyega knew of plans to suspend Hawks boss Dramat

Former president Jacob Zuma, ex-police commissioner Riah Phiyega and then Limpopo deputy police commissioner Berning Ntlemeza knew about the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police can now access state capture inquiry evidence as Ramaphosa changes the ... Politics
  2. Zuma, Ntlemeza and Phiyega knew of plans to suspend Hawks boss Dramat Politics
  3. ANC KZN invites anonymous whistleblower to participate in investigation Politics
  4. Parliament to probe PPE procurement corruption claims Politics
  5. Cop who ‘fabricated’ cases against Pravin Gordhan in self-isolation, unable to ... Politics

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X