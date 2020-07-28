Politics

WATCH LIVE | Nkosinathi Nhleko continues state capture inquiry testimony

28 July 2020 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE

Former minister of police Nkosinathi Nhleko will on Tuesday continue to provide clarity on allegations of corruption in various law-enforcement agencies at the state capture inquiry.


During his testimony Nhleko set the record straight about accusations posed against him by the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robert McBride.

McBride accused Nhleko of having appointed Leon Mbangwa as the department's chief of staff when Mbangwa was a convicted criminal.

But the former police minister said he was not aware that Mbangwa had a criminal record at the time of hiring him.

