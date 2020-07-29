IN FULL | 'I believe the Bible in its totality': Mogoeng Mogoeng's response to Palestine-Israel complaint

Somehow Africa 4 Palestine has, in my view, found a way to build a case by taking these remarks completely out of their obvious context to achieve its goal of making an example of me to any who would ever dare to knowingly or unknowingly differ with them. The love for all, the pursuit of peace, forgiveness, mediation and prayer are disregarded in the furtherance of their objective. Bible-based prayers for the peace of Jerusalem and the refusal to hate or curse are now being made out to look like a preference of Israel over Palestine, as support for everything the Israeli government has done, is doing or is yet to do, and the rejection of, if not hatred for Palestine. In sum, these are all being weaponised against me, and made to look like conduct so unbecoming of a judge as to justify the imposition of some form of punishment on me. And all this in the name of human rights.

As citizens with fundamental rights and freedoms, judges are not to be needlessly censored, gagged or muzzled. They ought to be free to continue to write articles or books, deliver public lectures or participate in radio or television programmes to share reflections on human rights, constitutionalism, policies or any other subject of public interest. They are not to be confined to judgment-writing responsibilities as some, either out of sheer ignorance, mischief-making or stone age conservatism, have consistently advocated for.

What judges are not to do is, for example, provided for in article 12(1) of the Code of Judicial Conduct. A judge must not (a) belong to any political party or secret organisation; or (b) become involved in any political controversy or activity, unless it is necessary for the discharge of judicial office. And of course article 14(2) forbids the involvement of a judge in extra-judicial activities, including those embodied in their rights as citizens if those activities are incompatible with confidence in or the impartiality or independence of a Judge. Article 4(a) demands of a judge to uphold the independence and integrity of the judiciary and the authority of the courts. And note 4(ii) thereto, in the same spirit of article 12(1)(a) and (b), says “judges do not pay any heed to political parties or pressure groups and perform all professional duties free from outside influence”.

The context within which article 12’s reference to political controversy or activity must be understood is its explicit reference to membership of political parties as a starting point. Judges may not get involved in controversies or activities involving political parties but on home ground. Why? Because pressure often comes from the political arena and party politics is a high litigation space that could easily give rise to disputes that are justiciable in our courts where our judicial officers serve. As note 4(ii) indicates, this is meant to help judges not to “pay heed to political parties or pressure groups” and help them “perform all professional duties free from outside influence”. When judges are members of political parties we can no longer talk about “outside” but “inside” influence. It is precisely because article 12 has in mind political controversies that are justiciable in South Africa that article 12(1)(b) is prefaced with “unless it is necessary for the discharge of judicial office”. This proviso undoubtedly envisages and applies to issues that could reasonably be expected to come before our own courts for determination.

Comments by a South African judge on who between president Donald Trump or senator Hillary Clinton or any other US politician could make a better president conceptually falls within the realm of “any political controversy”. The same could be said of who would do justice to the presidency of the People’s Republic of China or the Russian Federation. To suggest that commentary on such political issues or controversies should land a South African judge in trouble on the basis that it reveals partiality, lack of independence and ought legitimately or reasonably to disrobe that judge of public confidence, can only be a consequence of a superficial and less diligent reflection on the critical issues involved and the mischief sought to be nipped in the bud, through the article.

For those would be political issues or controversies so detached from what is justiciable in South African courts that, however much some might be inclined to frown upon a judge’s involvement in them for whatever reason, they cannot rightly or justly be the basis for subjecting a judge to discipline or censure. It must be highlighted that the reference in article 12(1)(a) to the fact of a judge joining a political party provides the essential context for a proper understanding of what is proscribed. It is not just anything or any controversy that smacks of politics that ought to have a judge hauled before the Judicial Conduct Committee. It is the involvement in home -soil political controversy that could bring the independence or impartiality of a judge into question, that is potentially sanctionable. It bears repetition that the proviso “unless it is necessary for the discharge of judicial office” puts the essentiality of the potential justiciability of the political controversy in our courts beyond any reasonable doubt.

And rightly so, because that involvement would compromise the independence and impartiality of that judge. All other incidences of political commentary are peripheral to this central theme or foundational premise. Article 12 is about ensuring neutrality on justiciable issues — not a blind and purposeless banning order on judges from ever reflecting on foreign political controversies. Whether Palestine should be independent and how best to achieve peace in the Middle Eas, is a matter so unrelated to the operations of South African courts that commentary on it cannot justly and reasonably serve as the basis for hauling a Judge before the Judicial Conduct Committee based on an overly-liberal and uncontextualised interpretation of article 12(1)(b).

Still on political controversies, it must be recalled that after sharing some reflections on how practical and committed we have to be in eradicating racism or injustice, on the webinar I had this to say: “I think, as a citizen of this great country, that we are denying ourselves a wonderful opportunity of being a game changer in the Israeli-Palestinian situation. We know what it means to be at loggerheads; to be a nation at war with itself. And therefore the forgiveness that was demonstrated, the understanding, the big heart that was displayed by [former] pesident Nelson Mandela, and we the people of SA following his leadership, is an asset that we must use around the world to bring about peace where there is no peace, to mediate effectively based on our rich experience."

I went on to say: “So, we’ve got to move from a position of principle here, we’ve got to have a broader perspective and say: we know what it means to suffer and to be made to suffer. But, we’ve always had this spirit of generosity, this spirit of forgiveness, this spirit of building bridges and together with those that did us harm, coming together and saying: well, we can’t forget what happened but we’re stuck together. Our history forces us to come together and to look for how best to co-exist in a mutually beneficial way."