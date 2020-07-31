ANC condemns Boy Mamabolo for 'threat to shoot journalist and kick his testicles'

The ANC has condemned in the "strongest possible terms" the conduct of party MP Boy Mamabolo, who allegedly threatened to shoot a journalist and kick his testicles.

“The ANC finds this conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the organisation. This behaviour is also not in keeping with what is expected of a public representative,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said Mamabolo had threatened to shoot Sunday World reporter Ngwako Malatji, who was investigating an incident involving the politician. Malatji had called Mamabolo to hear his side of the story.

“The journalist was investigating allegations that Mamabolo made unsavoury remarks about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol for the second time. A source explained that Mamabolo had threatened some of the members of the Milo Malatjie ANC branch, which Mamabolo chairs,” Sanef said in a statement.

“The source had provided evidence in the form of cellphone screengrabs of WhatsApp conversations in which Mamabolo allegedly threatened them with violence.”

Malatji, who has since opened a case of intimidation against Mamabolo, was quoted as saying: “I phoned Mamabolo, who denied the allegations. He accused me of writing ‘sh**t’ about him, threatening to shoot me and kick my testicles."

Sunday World subsequently released a recording of the alleged threats.

“In a democracy such as ours, there is no place for the intimidation of journalists. They cannot be insulted and threatened for merely doing their job," Mabe said on Friday. “The ANC holds the view that a free and robust press is the lifeblood of our constitutional democracy.”

The party had resolved to "allow the law to take its course".

"In addition, appropriate structures of the ANC will investigate Mamabolo’s conduct and take appropriate action."

Sanef said such threats had no place in a democratic society, and urged the police to take the threats seriously and investigate.

