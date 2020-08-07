CEO did not tell government that subcontractor could do job for R211m less

Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi, whose company was part of a lucrative Free State asbestos contract in 2014, has admitted not asking the government to reduce the tender amount when another company offered to do the same job for R211m less.

Sodi was explaining how Blackhead and its joint venture partner Diamond Hill Trading — whose director was Ignatius Mpambani — found itself subcontracting its work to Mastertrade 232 for R44m.

The Blackhead-Diamond Hill Trading joint venture had been awarded a contract worth R255m in October 2014 to audit and assess Free State homes with asbestos roofing,

The joint venture later subcontracted Mastertrade 232 to do the audit. Mastertrade, in turn, subcontracted ORI Group to do the audit and assessment for R21.3m.

Mpambani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Sandton in June 2017.