Three things need to change before booze and tobacco sales can be allowed: Zweli Mkhize

Another day, another reason — or at least three — why the bans on alcohol and cigarette sales should remain in place.

On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country was not ready to lift the restrictions on alcohol and tobacco..

Mkhize is on a two-day tour in KwaZulu-Natal, visiting health-care facilities ahead of what is expected to be a peak in Covid-19 cases in the weeks to come.

To date, the province has 90,115 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,116 deaths. The province has the third-most confirmed cases in SA. Gauteng has 187,631 cases and the Western Cape 98,599.

Mkhize said pressure on hospitals has been reduced and the recovery rate is now above 70%, but more work was still needed before alcohol and cigarette sales could be allowed again. This was because the threat to the nation's health was not over.

Here are three things that need to change, according to Mkhize;

We have to ensure our health-care workers are protected and there is a decline in new coronavirus infections.

We need to make sure infection does not pass from patient to health-care worker and vice versa.

We need to see the numbers are improving and the pressure for hospital beds is not threatening lives.

Mkhize did not mention the science behind the three reasons.