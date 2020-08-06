Food

Iconic Joburg restaurant Casalinga shuts its doors after 30 years in business

06 August 2020 - 12:07 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Casalinga Restaurant is closing down.
Image: Instagram/Casalinga Organic Farm

Known for being “the wedding venue” in Joburg, hosting big events and its legendary Sunday buffet, Casalinga has become another Covid-19 casualty, confirming it will shut its doors and go into liquidation.

Jake Hoddinott, manager of Leafy Greens Cafe, another business on the property, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Casalinga is no more.

He said business had been slow over the past few years and the lockdown because of the coronavirus led to the restaurant's ultimate demise, citing the booze ban as the “final nail in the coffin”.

Hoddinott, who is also a representative of the De Luca family who own the premises, said the business has been reorganised to allow Leafy Greens to take over the Casalinga venue and farm, which would allow for as few job losses as possible.

“We are hoping to keep 90% of our staff. Our aim is that about 10 people or so would be directly affected.”

He said Casalinga would honour any event commitments it had made.

The restaurant says it has received overwhelming support from the public.

It shared a message from one of its regulars who got married at the venue. He said it was a part of his life and that he will always cherish the memorable moments he shared there with his family.

“Our family had so many memorable celebrations there. Your Casalinga has become part of my wonderful memories, a special place, an institution, run by special friends. An oasis of tranquillity against all odds in an ocean of an all embracing brutal, destructive reality,” the Facebook message reads in part.

