Iconic Joburg restaurant Casalinga shuts its doors after 30 years in business

Known for being “the wedding venue” in Joburg, hosting big events and its legendary Sunday buffet, Casalinga has become another Covid-19 casualty, confirming it will shut its doors and go into liquidation.

Jake Hoddinott, manager of Leafy Greens Cafe, another business on the property, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Casalinga is no more.

He said business had been slow over the past few years and the lockdown because of the coronavirus led to the restaurant's ultimate demise, citing the booze ban as the “final nail in the coffin”.

Hoddinott, who is also a representative of the De Luca family who own the premises, said the business has been reorganised to allow Leafy Greens to take over the Casalinga venue and farm, which would allow for as few job losses as possible.

“We are hoping to keep 90% of our staff. Our aim is that about 10 people or so would be directly affected.”

He said Casalinga would honour any event commitments it had made.