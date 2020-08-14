IN QUOTES | Testing, decline in cases & Soweto hotspot: David Makhura on Covid-19 in Gauteng

Soweto is a hotspot

"The sub-district with the most infections is Soweto. That is where we are going to direct lots of interventions including law enforcement, ensuring there are no parties and gatherings."

Young people and women

"From the infection point of view, we have seen a significant number of young people and women who have tested positive between June and July. A lot of them are aged 20-29."

Testing

" Gauteng still has the most tests. We have reached a million tests. Thirty-four percent of the number of tests done nationally are done in Gauteng. There was a period where the number was 33% and last week it was 35%."

Admissions

"Hospital admissions are now at 4,608. We have more in the public sector now. Those on ventilators number 316. The availability of oxygen is very important. That's why with all our facilities, the general drive is to ensure that there will be oxygen available so that people who have difficulty breathing will receive assistance."