Politics

WATCH LIVE | Commission of inquiry into state capture continues

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

27 August 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry continues on Thursday with the testimony of Vuyisile Ndzeku, former director of JM Aviation SA, a company that did business with Swissport.

Ndzeku took the stand on Wednesday and claimed to have no knowledge of key events, including a R1.5bn ground-handling contract awarded to Swissport by Dudu Myeni-led SAA in March 2016.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expressed irritation at Ndzeku's reluctance to answer questions from state capture commission evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

The businessman was caught contradicting his own denial that he received R2.5m in corrupt payments resulting from the SAA tender.

Commission resumes, currently on the stand is Mr Vuyisile Aaron Ndzeku and he is ready to give his Aviation related testimony before the commission.
