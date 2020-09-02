WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi's former PA takes state capture hot seat
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am
The former PA of ex Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, Gina Pieters, will on Wednesday give testimony to the state capture commission of inquiry.
Agrizzi earlier made startling allegations against numerous government officials, including former president Jacob Zuma and former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
He told the inquiry last year that Bosasa gifted Mokonyane with Christmas groceries which included premium brandy and packs of meat.