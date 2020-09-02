Politics

WATCH LIVE | Angelo Agrizzi's former PA takes state capture hot seat

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

02 September 2020 - 09:27 By TimesLIVE

The former PA of ex Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, Gina Pieters, will on Wednesday give testimony to the state capture commission of inquiry.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Agrizzi earlier made startling allegations against numerous government officials, including former president Jacob Zuma and former cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

He told the inquiry last year that Bosasa gifted Mokonyane with Christmas groceries which included premium brandy and packs of meat.

 

- TimesLIVE

