Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to subject herself to integrity committee to deal with corruption

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would subject herself to the ANC's integrity committee after reports that her husband allegedly had business dealings with a SA Post Office (Sapo) board member.

“This comes after the publication of a series of speculative media reports in recent weeks alleging possible business dealings, by senior officials, in state-owned entities under her portfolio and members of her family,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

IOL on Thursday reported that Ndabeni-Abrahams had fired the Sapo board member after allegations that he was doing business with her husband, Thato Abrahams.

According to the publication, the board member was forced to resign “soon after Ndabeni-Abrahams received an SMS relating to business dealings with her husband”.

Ministry spokesperson Mish Molakeng said in response to a TimesLIVE query that the official resigned and wasn't fired.

“The board member mentioned in the article resigned long before the meeting citing personal reasons.”

Ndabeni- Abrahams said her decision to subject herself to the integrity committee was her commitment to eradicating corruption in her department and to protect the integrity of her office.

It was also in line with the stance already adopted by President Cyril Ramaphosa to root out corruption.

“I have emphasised to my department, and all officials in the public entities that fall under my portfolio, that we must be resolute in eradicating corruption and lead by example in fighting impropriety in the entities we oversee,” the minister said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said she had, in recent meetings held with senior executives and board members of state owned-entities under her portfolio, emphasised the call for public servants to cease doing business with the state.

TimesLIVE