Is Action SA the change SA needs? Mzansi weighs in as Mashaba registers party with IEC

Supporters of Herman Mashaba's newly launched political party, Action SA, are optimistic it is the change all South Africans need.

On Thursday, Mashaba announced the registration of his party with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

He said the party began the process shortly after it was launched on August 29.

“We have registered as a political party at a national level across all nine provinces because our ultimate goal, irrespective of where we contest next year's local government elections, will be to challenge for national power in the 2024 general elections,” he said.

Mashaba described the party's registration as a milestone and said Action SA would dedicate its efforts to growing SA's economy and creating employment.

During the launch, Mashaba said economic emancipation of all South Africans was one of the party's key values.

“I personally know the power of economic freedom. I know the pain of hunger. I started my business at the age of 22 and have enjoyed the freedom that arose from my hard work. This is my dream for all South Africans. Unemployment is destroying our country. More than 10-million of our citizens live without the dignity that comes with work, with millions more projected to join their ranks after this pandemic,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba resigned from the DA in October last year along with other senior party leaders, including Mmusi Maimane. He formed The People's Dialogue, a platform through which he engaged South Africans on their concerns about the state of SA and current leadership.

Mashaba has previously said the dialogue laid the foundation for Action SA.

These are some of the views shared by his supporters on Twitter: