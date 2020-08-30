Herman Mashaba's anti-coup survival strategy

Former mayor doesn't want a Cyril vs Ace replay in his party

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched his new party yesterday, complete with a strategy to avoid the crippling factionalism that is rife in the local political landscape.



In an interview this week, Mashaba said he would hand-pick his fellow executives in the party - called ActionSA - to reduce the risk of the kind of high-level feuding that is rampant in his former political home, the DA, and in the ANC...