Herman Mashaba's anti-coup survival strategy

Former mayor doesn't want a Cyril vs Ace replay in his party

30 August 2020 - 00:00 By Aphiwe Deklerk

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched his new party yesterday, complete with a strategy to avoid the crippling factionalism that is rife in the local political landscape.

In an interview this week, Mashaba said he would hand-pick his fellow executives in the party - called ActionSA - to reduce the risk of the kind of high-level feuding that is rampant in his former political home, the DA, and in the ANC...

