Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears more about R1bn Free State housing project

22 September 2020 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear evidence about the R1bn Free State housing project from human settlements head of department in the province Nthimotse Mokhesi.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to companies for work that was not done.

The payments took place during 2010 and 2011 for what was a R1bn project to build low-cost houses in the province. At the time, Mosebenzi Zwane was human settlements MEC and Ace Magashule was premier.

More than 100 suppliers and contractors benefited from the advance payments — with no work done.

Mokhesi made this revelation while in the commission hot seat on Monday. Mokhesi was not the head of department when the prepayments were processed. He was, however, made familiar with the controversies around the matter on assuming the position of accounting officer of the department, and took a view that the whole thing was “fraudulent”.

The inquiry is also expected to hear evidence from the department's Mpho Mokoena.

 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture: Free State government spent R600m, with no houses built

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to ...
Politics
16 hours ago

'I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma': judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has set October 9 for the hearing of the state capture inquiry's application for the issuing of summons against ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears more about R1bn Free State housing ... Politics
  2. Bheki Cele to outline plan to combat GBV in hotspots, clarity on level 1 rules Politics
  3. ANC in Gauteng extends Masuku and Diko's leave of absence Politics
  4. 'It will be difficult to back ANC': Nehawu Politics
  5. Mthembu says Ramaphosa is 'really sick' - but spokesman says it's just a cold Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...
X