WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears more about R1bn Free State housing project

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to companies for work that was not done.

The payments took place during 2010 and 2011 for what was a R1bn project to build low-cost houses in the province. At the time, Mosebenzi Zwane was human settlements MEC and Ace Magashule was premier.

More than 100 suppliers and contractors benefited from the advance payments — with no work done.

Mokhesi made this revelation while in the commission hot seat on Monday. Mokhesi was not the head of department when the prepayments were processed. He was, however, made familiar with the controversies around the matter on assuming the position of accounting officer of the department, and took a view that the whole thing was “fraudulent”.

The inquiry is also expected to hear evidence from the department's Mpho Mokoena.