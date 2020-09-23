Zondo has 'obsession' with Zuma and wants to use him to secure chief justice post, says JZ Foundation

But the foundation believes Zondo is treating Zuma harshly in an attempt to please those who have “power for now” to secure appointment as chief justice.

According to the foundation, it was disturbing that Zondo was not treating every witness in the manner he was treating Zuma.

He highlighted the case of minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, who was meant to appear last month but failed to do so. Zuma said he was concerned that Zondo never made public remarks about Gordhan, who did not file an affidavit that he was unable to appear but simply sent his chief of staff.

“President Zuma has always indicated that despite his misgivings about the legality commission, he respects it and would co-operate,” reads the foundation statement. “However, it appears that the chairperson [Zondo] is determined to prejudice him and to humiliate him. It is clear for all to see that the chairperson has made up his mind that he will treat [former] president Zuma harshly to secure for himself future career in the highest office in the judiciary.”

The statement slammed Zondo for having reneged on a promise he made publicly the last time Zuma was meant to appear at the commission early this year. At the time, Zuma said he was unable to appear because he was receiving medical treatment in Cuba. Zondo said he would seek a meeting with Zuma’s medical team to establish privately that Zuma was indeed ill.

“He has done no such thing,” the foundation said.