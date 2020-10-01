Land reform: Nearly 900 underutilised farms to be made available

Close to 900 farms, comprising 700,000 hectares of underutilised and vacant state land, will be made available as part of the government’s contribution to land reform in SA.

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Thursday that the government would in the next two weeks issue advertisement notices for the following amounts of land in seven provinces:

300,000ha in the North West;

121,567ha in Limpopo;

43,000ha in the Eastern Cape;

40,206ha in Mpumalanga;

12,224ha in the Northern Cape

8,333ha in the Free State; and

3,684ha in KwaZulu-Natal.

Application forms would be made available in district and provincial offices of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development, as well as municipal district offices, said Didiza.