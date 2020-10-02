Politics

6 things you need to know from Angie Motshekga's level 1 briefing

02 October 2020 - 13:31

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has pleaded with parents to “release” their children to return to school after concerns about attendance under lockdown level 1.

Motshekga on Thursday hosted a media briefing on key developments in the education sector relating to level 1 restrictions.

She said the department's assessment on pupils' attendance showed that between 80 and 90% of pupils have returned to schooling since schools reopened after the Covid-19 break.

Here is Motshekga’s address in six quotes.

Rotation system

According to Motshekga, schools continue to implement the rotation system, by either implementing staggered days of attendance or platooning.

“The rotation or platooning approach which schools are using means that there are designated days when learners are at school, and other designated days they are not.

WATCH | Education briefing: School calendar amended, matric exam dates and sports rules

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga gave an update on Thursday on schools' progress on moving to lockdown level 1 restrictions.
News
1 day ago

“This again increases the risk of them losing interest, and forgetting critical curriculum topics already covered at school. The difficulties in timetabling will be with us for the remainder of the year, as we continue to balance teaching and learning while saving lives.”

Support for pupils 

She said provinces have put in place a whole range of measures to support pupils, but parents and communities also need to pay ball in showing support.

“We need to work together with parents and communities to support the children. In addition to the extra classes provided at our schools, the department has launched Woza Matrics, in collaboration with the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT). 

“This is an initiative designed to provide additional support to the matric class of 2020, as they prepare for exams. We thank all the partners involved in the initiative.”

Teachers with comorbidities

Teachers with comorbidities, who were granted concessions to work from home in levels 3 and 2, are expected to report for duty, said Motshekga.

“Provinces have reported that all the teachers have gone back to work, except those teachers who are on maternity or sick leave.

“Health and safety measures remain in place and everybody is expected to comply, as we work to finish the work for the academic year.”

Nutrition programme

She said the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) was one of the challenges the department had to deal with as a result of the forced closure of schools

“Initially, the number of learners coming to access the meals was low but we have now seen a drastic improvement. Various provinces have arranged transport for learners not in school to get their meals or collect their food parcels.

“This has assisted in increasing the number of beneficiaries who should be getting their meal supply daily. The reopening of schools has helped to ensure that more learners receive their much-needed meals.”

Change in ECD programmes

She said the education department, along with the social development department, was planning on changing the leadership and responsibility for the provision of early child development (ECD) programmes.

A teacher at home and a mother at school: a tribute to a true visionary

Teachers are like second parents, they shape the lives of children in their care. I had the best of both worlds
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

“We are working on developing a detailed implementation plan to ensure that the transition is seamless and that the integrated ECD ecosystem in our country serves and protect our children so they can thrive later in life. The details will be communicated once proper engagements with all stakeholders have taken place.

“All children in SA deserve to thrive and we believe that the function shift will allow us to enhance the delivery of support to the ECD sector.”

Violence and bullying

Motshekga expressed concern about the escalation of physical contact due to several incidents of violence and bullying of pupils.

“It is disturbing to note an escalation of physical contact at a time when we are also fighting the pandemic. All of us must remember and practise all stipulated health, safety and social distancing measures to curb Covid-19 infections.

“We will revive our school safety management structures; including the Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign (QLTC), and school governing bodies to immediately deal with bullying and violence among learners.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Matrics to sit for final exams from November 5

Grade 12 pupils across the country will start writing the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on November 5.
News
1 day ago

Universities can return to 100% attendance: Blade Nzimande

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande says universities can now welcome back 100% of their students.
Politics
2 days ago

Motshekga insists schools were ready to reopen, but opposition doesn't buy it

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the government is satisfied that its systems are ready - and have been ready - for the reopening of ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  2. I’m not pimply, I was just helping out my ANC pals in a squeeze, says Sodi Politics
  3. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X