6 things you need to know from Angie Motshekga's level 1 briefing

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has pleaded with parents to “release” their children to return to school after concerns about attendance under lockdown level 1.

Motshekga on Thursday hosted a media briefing on key developments in the education sector relating to level 1 restrictions.

She said the department's assessment on pupils' attendance showed that between 80 and 90% of pupils have returned to schooling since schools reopened after the Covid-19 break.

Here is Motshekga’s address in six quotes.

Rotation system

According to Motshekga, schools continue to implement the rotation system, by either implementing staggered days of attendance or platooning.

“The rotation or platooning approach which schools are using means that there are designated days when learners are at school, and other designated days they are not.