'Imagine if it was black people': Julius Malema questions police inaction as protesters attack Free State court

Cele described the manner in which Horner was killed as brutal, but said lawlessness was equally not justified.

“While we all condemn the gruesome killing of this young man in Paul Roux, absolutely no-one has the right to take the law into their own hands — no matter what the situation is. This type of lawlessness can't be justified nor taken lightly,” he said.

Images taken from the demonstration were widely circulated on social media. In one of them, a man is seen on top of a police van, seemingly addressing a handful of protesters, while police looked on.

Cele questioned the motive of demonstrators, who he said had turned their anger towards officers.

“There is no logic when these protesters burn a police van, which is the same resource that is meant to assist them. It is also baffling why the anger of this community is being directed towards the police, when arrests have been made by the police and the suspects are before the courts,” he said.