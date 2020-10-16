'It's out of touch with reality' - Five reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan

Opposition parties and South Africans have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan tabled on Thursday in a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament.

The shared view is that there was nothing new in the address, except for an extension of the special Covid-19 grant which will be paid for a further three months.

Ramaphosa's response to unemployment drew the attention of politicians, who slammed the president for his failure to deliver on previous promises.

These are some of the responses:

Floyd Shivambu

The EFF deputy president dug up an old tweet posted by finance minister Tito Mboweni in which he said government officials must stop promising people jobs without a clear plan of how they will be created.

The 2016 tweet from the minister reads: “Somebody please stop government officials from saying 'we will create 100,000 jobs this year'. From where? You're making life difficult for us.”

It isn't clear what had caused the minister to tweet this at the time.