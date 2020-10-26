Phumzile Van Damme urges people to wear masks properly
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has urged South Africans to continue wearing masks as the threat of contracting the coronavirus still remains.
On Sunday, she shared that she has had to learn to deal with people who refuse to wear masks and maintain social distancing by telling them to “back up.”
“So, I'm at a shop in a queue. A woman, mask worn around her neck like some sort of pandemic fashion accessory, luckily two or so metres away from me, releases the loudest mouth-open cough-sneeze. Mouth open wide, no tissue in her hand, or elbow.
“I gave her a glare that made her husband lift his mask and slowly back away from her like he didn't know her,” reads an excerpt of her tweet about one of her encounters.
She said people must abide by the regulations and wear masks to protect themselves and those around them. Her message did not sit well with Twitter user Shaka, who said masks are “suffocating”.
In response, Van Damme said: “Wait until you get Covid-19 and you're attached to a ventilator to help you breathe. Put the mask over your nose. It won't kill you but Covid might. Please guys wake up.”
LISTEN | Expect a resurgence — but another lockdown won't help, says Prof Shabir Madhi
Wait until you get COVID and you’re attached to a ventilator to help you breath. Put the mask over your nose, it won’t kill you but COVID might. Please guys wake up.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 25, 2020
Do you know the number of people you may’ve infected? Or it is just all about you and how brave and big you are having survived COVID? 1 million have died globally. Please grow up.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 25, 2020
You can breath through a mask wethu. It isn’t easy but I reckon it would be easier than getting infected or infecting others. Put your nose in the mask when in public. And then you can flare your nostrils as wide as you like & breathe all of God’s good air freely when you’re home https://t.co/5eVU1yfMsI— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 25, 2020
SA had 715,868 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 18,968 deaths and 1,622 new cases on Sunday, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize.
The minister urged South Africans to “add your phone to the fight” by downloading the Covid-19 Alert SA app to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 October.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 25, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/hFH5eDNwxR