State capture: Former Denel executive tells of 'flawed' contract awarded to Gupta-linked company

However, Saloojee and others went behind his back and signed the agreement for 10 years without consulting him.

“I was shocked to learn a few months later that the contract had been approved and awarded to VR Laser. That was without my knowledge. The award was actually kept a secret. I was deliberately left out.

“Because of my position, in terms of the delegation of authority, I was supposed to be one approving before the group CEO could sign . This contract was above R200m. I would have been required to present a proposal to the board in support of Mr Saloojee [for approval],” Mlambo added.

He said Denel acquired LMT because it was strategically positioned to execute some of the needs of the business .