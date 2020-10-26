Court blocks attempt to freeze R1.1bn in assets of Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital

The National Prosecuting Authority cannot freeze assets belonging to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital worth R1.1bn, the Johannesburg high court ruled on Monday.

In 2019, the NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) obtained an interim restraint order for R1.108bn in cash, property and assets owned by Litha Nyhonyha and Niven Pillay, and ex-boss Eric Wood, either in their names, in that of Regiments, or in trusts. Pillay and Nyhonyha are the sole directors of Regiments. Wood was a director at the company until 2016 when he was removed by a resolution of shareholders.

A curator was appointed to take possession of the property and assets pending the finalisation of an application for a confiscation order.

According to the Johannesburg high court, counsel for the ID submitted that they had complied with the requirements for the confirmation of the court order. But the court noted that a prosecution had not yet been instituted against the defendants, and that proceedings against them had not been concluded.

The state alleges that individuals will face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.