'Backroom masters' pulling Zondo's strings to target JZ: Jacob Zuma Foundation

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's declaration that he had a child with a sister of one of former president Jacob Zuma's wives more than 25 years ago was just “propaganda and a publicity stunt”.

This is according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, which hit back with Zuma's statement on Saturday evening.

In the statement, the foundation said the timing of Zondo's announcement on Thursday was intriguing, as the former president's legal team had not planned to bring up the matter in its recusal application.