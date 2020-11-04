Politics

'Focus on your failing government'- Fikile Mbalula told to sit down over Trump election win prediction

04 November 2020 - 13:45
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was told to focus on issues in his own country instead of predicting the outcome of the US presidential elections.
Image: Sunday Times

“He should have kept quiet and focused on SA, not USA.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their dismay with transport minister Fikile Mbalula after he predicted Donald Trump would win the US presidential elections.

The election will be decided this week as incumbent Republican president Trump goes up against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The two candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

Taking to social media, Mbalula was quite sure Trump would be pull off  a victory.

"Trump will win the elections in the USA”, the minister predicted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, said the party was not going to take sides but rather work with the candidate who wins.

“The ANC takes its time to issue statements because one of the issues we have learnt to respect is the sovereignty of other countries and do an analysis on the outcome,” he said during a media briefing via Zoom.

“Let’s say, for example, we condemn a particular candidate and that candidate wins the elections. We are the governing party in SA, which will be forced to work with the party that wins the elections. That's why it's important for us not to put the cart before the horse as a governing party.”

Mbalula's drew reactions from many, with one some saying he should focus on the "failing government” instead of Trump and the US.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

