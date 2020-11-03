LOL! Mbalula just shut down this request to make seat belts optional 'like drinking coffee'

Calm down! There will be no sudden changes to the rules around wearing seat belts, despite an e-mail to the minister asking for it be made optional “like drinking coffee or tea”.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula shared a pic of the e-mail sent to his office, with the sender begging Mbaweezy to “please adjust the law”.

“It should be the driver's own choice of wearing or not wearing their seat belts”, the sender said.

But many were in hysterics when the sender compared the choice of wearing a seat belt to choosing to drink coffee or tea.