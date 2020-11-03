South Africa

LOL! Mbalula just shut down this request to make seat belts optional 'like drinking coffee'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
03 November 2020 - 07:32
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the rules will not change.
Image: Sunday Times

Calm down! There will be no sudden changes to the rules around wearing seat belts, despite an e-mail to the minister asking for it be made optional “like drinking coffee or tea”.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula shared a pic of the e-mail sent to his office, with the sender begging Mbaweezy to “please adjust the law”.

“It should be the driver's own choice of wearing or not wearing their seat belts”, the sender said.

But many were in hysterics when the sender compared the choice of wearing a seat belt to choosing to drink coffee or tea.

The minister was having a laugh at the request and decided to respond to it on social media.

Dear Stephanus, we received your e-mail. Your request is rejected vehemently,” he said.

“Mr Fix” then preached about the importance of wearing a seat belt and said that the rules were not about to change any time soon.

“Seat belts save lives and can never be an option like drinking coffee,” he added.

And, of course, the Twitter streets were not short of memes in reaction to Mbalula's reply.

So next time, rather just sit down for a nice cup of coffee instead of trying to change the rules.

