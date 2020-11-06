'What’s wrong with us?’: Tito Mboweni outraged at people acting as if Covid-19 no longer exists
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has preached on the dangers of not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, urging South Africans to avoid large gatherings.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday that cabinet was concerned that some people were behaving recklessly and irresponsibly, as if Covid-19 no longer existed.
He said the president would address the nation next week after the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meets to discuss developments in its strategy to manage the spread of the virus.
Mboweni responded to Mthembu's comments, asking what is wrong with the nation.
“Please let’s follow the health protocols. What’s wrong with us? This is serious!," he wrote.
He then went into preach mode, stressing that large gatherings are “Covid-19 spreading situations”.
“What is this that South Africans don’t understand? Large gatherings, funerals, parties, church gatherings, etc, are Covid-19 spreading situations.
“What is the problem? Wash your hands with soap, wear masks and sanitise. Please. We are in trouble. Stay away from large gatherings!” he said.
While some heeded his call, many on the social media streets were not bothered by his lecture.
His mentions were flooded with users telling him to focus on the numbers (or his cooking) and not police the nation.
TimesLIVE