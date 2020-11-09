Politics

‘How did I lie?’ - Fikile Mbalula defends ‘Trump will win the US elections’ prediction

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 November 2020 - 08:51
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula may have backed Donald Trump, but he says Joe Biden's victory is good for South Africa.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula may have backed Donald Trump, but he says Joe Biden's victory is good for South Africa.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has defended his decision to declare Donald Trump would win the US elections last week, slamming suggestions that he misled his followers.

Fikile got the streets hot under the collar when he took to Twitter at the start of the US elections to predict Trump would pull off a victory.

“Trump will win the elections in the USA”, the minister wrote.

Trump did not win, and Mbalula returned to the TL to share a meme and congratulate US president-elect Joe Biden on a good campaign.

However, his followers didn't forget his prediction and flooded his TL to say “we told you so”.

Some even went as far as to claim he had misled them.

Mbalula hit back at the suggestion, saying he honestly believed Trump would win, and he should be allowed to sometimes get things wrong.

He added that Biden's win was “good” for South Africa.

He also hit back at claims he had “lied”, asking how he could have when he had simply backed a candidate and lost.

