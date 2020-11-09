Mluleki Ndobe died when the ANC needed him most: Mdumiseni Ntuli

Mluleki Ndobe died at a time when the ANC was in great need of a leader of his calibre.

That's the word from KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who along with other local ANC leaders visited the Ndobe family homestead in Umzimkhulu on Monday.

Ndobe, 46, is believed to have shot himself.

He was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest at his Durban home on Friday.

His firearm was found lying next to him, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

He had been battling cancer.