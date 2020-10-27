ANC KZN goes back and forth on how to ‘step aside’
The province seeks clarity from national officials on policy ‘grey areas’, and how to 'process our disagreement'
27 October 2020 - 20:38
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is seeking policy clarity from national officials regarding the decision that members facing legal battles must step aside.
The province is in the process of determining if several party members should resume their political and government deployment duties after they were asked to step aside pending their appearance before the provincial integrity committee...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.