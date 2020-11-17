Politics

WATCH | 'We're not friends' — Zondo vs Zuma on recusal application

17 November 2020 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard arguments calling for his recusal from the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

Zondo opened the proceedings by reading a statement in which he addressed allegations brought against him through former president Jacob Zuma's legal team.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zuma claimed that he and the commission's chairperson were friends, arguing that this resulted in a conflict of interest. Zuma also accused Zondo of not being impartial during proceedings.

Zondo denied having a friendship with the former president.

“Though Mr Zuma and I have a cordial relationship, Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not recorded accurately. He has never been to any of my residences and I have never invited him,” Zondo said.

The deputy chief justice heard arguments by Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, and the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius on the matter.

The commission was adjourned and resumes on Tuesday at 10am. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside

State capture inquiry chair Raymond Zondo, former president Jacob Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane and evidence leader Paul Pretorius all agree: the ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Jacob Zuma accuses judge Raymond Zondo of treating him like an accused

Jacob Zuma's legal representative on Monday argued that the state capture inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, must ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape Politics
  2. I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal ... Politics
  3. State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside Politics
  4. Zuma is not defiant, he is frustrated, advocate Sikhakhane tells Zondo Politics
  5. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X