Politics

Herman Mashaba slams Aaron Motsoaledi's explanation about Bushiri escape

18 November 2020 - 12:10
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has criticised home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife fled to Malawi.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has criticised home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife fled to Malawi.
Image: Sunday Times

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined many South Africans in expressing dismay at home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA for Malawi. 

Motsoaledi appeared before parliament's home affairs committee on Tuesday where he was asked to explained how Bushiri and his wife managed to skip the country days after being granted bail.

The couple were first arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m. On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported the Bushiris were again arrested in Malawi after police raided their home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody. 

In his explanation, Motsoaledi said his department was not solely to blame for the Bushiris escaping. He also blamed SA's porous borders, saying this was a “common cause”.

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri taken into custody in Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been arrested at their home in Malawi this morning.
News
4 hours ago

Expressing his dismay, Mashaba addressed Motsoaledi in a Twitter post, saying: “we are suffering from your own government's failure to secure our borders and deal with illegal immigration."

Speaking during a media briefing, Mashaba added that he would be writing to the Judicial Service Commission to demand a full investigation into the escape. 

“We are fed up with the borderless nature of this country we live in,” said Mashaba.

Many social media users echoed Mashaba's sentiments, saying the minister's explanation was confirmation of “how useless and dysfunctional the department of home affairs really is”.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say.

READ MORE:

Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Bushiri escape

"Accountability by the self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri is important for justice for affected people, some of whom were allegedly fleeced of their ...
News
2 days ago

Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA

Two members of the Malawian government delegation that visited SA last week saw fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Pretoria – shortly before he reportedly ...
News
1 day ago

Shepherd Bushiri: How he built a following, and drew a slew of lawsuits

Shepherd Bushiri blew into SA by releasing a video purporting to show him walking on air, then luring congregants to his Pretoria church with claims ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Parliament calls on Aaron Motsoaledi to explain Bushiri escape Politics
  2. State capture inquiry 'will collapse' if Raymond Zondo steps aside Politics
  3. Bushiri: Motsoaledi reveals Chakwera's plane was searched twice by Hawks Politics
  4. I have never invited Jacob Zuma to my home: Judge Zondo debunks personal ... Politics
  5. Yet another Stalingrad? Zuma unveils his latest weapon in his war with Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X