Herman Mashaba slams Aaron Motsoaledi's explanation about Bushiri escape

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined many South Africans in expressing dismay at home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi after Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA for Malawi.

Motsoaledi appeared before parliament's home affairs committee on Tuesday where he was asked to explained how Bushiri and his wife managed to skip the country days after being granted bail.

The couple were first arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m. On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported the Bushiris were again arrested in Malawi after police raided their home in Lilongwe and took the couple into custody.

In his explanation, Motsoaledi said his department was not solely to blame for the Bushiris escaping. He also blamed SA's porous borders, saying this was a “common cause”.